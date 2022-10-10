Elementary School in San Ysidro on Lockdown Amid Nearby SWAT Standoff

A SWAT team was called Monday to a home in San Ysidro after a woman barricaded herself inside, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

La Miranda Elementary School was on a "secured" lockdown as of 10:15 a.m. as a SWAT team and negotiators attempt to get the woman out of the home in the 200 block of Avenida de la Madrid, San Diego police said.

SDPD said they were originally called for a "family dispute." A woman was inside "damaging the home." A weapon was spotted prompting officers to surround the home and call in a SWAT team. The incident was ongoing at 10:30 a.m.

A secured lockdown means students continue their learning inside classrooms but no one is allowed to come and go from campus. SDPD said students would be reunited with their parents once school is released at the Colonel Salomon Community Activity Center. The community center was just north of the school campus.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.