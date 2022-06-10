Elderly Man Waiting for Trolley Stabbed in Unprovoked Attack: SDPD

A 70-year-old man was stabbed on a trolley platform Friday in the Core-Columbia neighborhood.
The man was standing at the stop at 200 C St. around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown suspect approached the man and stabbed him with an unknown weapon, according to a San Diego Police watch commander.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim told police there was no altercation leading up to the attack.
Police described the suspect as a man in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. The San Diego Police Department is still looking for the suspect.
