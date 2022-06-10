stabbing

Elderly Man Waiting for Trolley Stabbed in Unprovoked Attack: SDPD

The victim was approached by the suspect around 4:30 a.m. on a Trolley platform in the Core-Columbia area, according to police

By City News Service

A 70-year-old man was stabbed on a trolley platform Friday in the Core-Columbia neighborhood.

The man was standing at the stop at 200 C St. around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown suspect approached the man and stabbed him with an unknown weapon, according to a San Diego Police watch commander.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police there was no altercation leading up to the attack.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. The San Diego Police Department is still looking for the suspect.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

