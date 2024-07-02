El Cajon police searching for suspect who spray-painted swastikas on vehicles

El Cajon police are asking the public for help Tuesday in tracking down whoever spray-painted five parked vehicles with swastikas and other hate speech.

The vandalism occurred between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Greenfield Drive, according to Lt. Will Guerin of the El Cajon Police Department.

"At this time, our primary focus is on identifying and arresting the individuals responsible for the damage," Guerin said. "The motive for the vandalism is unclear, and investigators have not determined whether the suspects had any prior connection to the victims."

"We want to reassure the residents of El Cajon that we take hate crimes very seriously" Guerin continued. "Acts of vandalism like this are not just attacks on property but on our community."

Anyone with information about the vandalism was asked to contact the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.