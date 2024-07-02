El Cajon

El Cajon police searching for suspect who spray-painted swastikas on vehicles

By City News Service

El Cajon police are asking the public for help Tuesday in tracking down whoever spray-painted five parked vehicles with swastikas and other hate speech.

The vandalism occurred between 1:30 and 3 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Greenfield Drive, according to Lt. Will Guerin of the El Cajon Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"At this time, our primary focus is on identifying and arresting the individuals responsible for the damage," Guerin said. "The motive for the vandalism is unclear, and investigators have not determined whether the suspects had any prior connection to the victims."

"We want to reassure the residents of El Cajon that we take hate crimes very seriously" Guerin continued. "Acts of vandalism like this are not just attacks on property but on our community."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Anyone with information about the vandalism was asked to contact the ECPD at 619-579-3311 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

El Cajon
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us