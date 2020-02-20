El Cajon PD Asks Public to ‘Be on Lookout’ For Suspect

The El Cajon Police Department is asking the public to “be on the lookout” for a suspect who stole from a Home Depot and threatened a security guard with a knife.

ECPD said the suspect entered a Home Depot located in the City of El Cajon and stole several items from the store.

When he exited the store without paying, he was contacted by a security guard outside. The suspect then pushed the security guard and walked away. The security guard continued to follow the suspect when he then pulled a knife and told the security guard to “get back.” He then dropped the knife and fled in a white Ford Mustang.

The suspect is described as a male between 30 to 55 years old, 5’8" to 5’10" tall and weighs around 150-to-180 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green Adidas tracksuit, black shoes, and a camouflage ball cap. The license plate from the car he was driving was a CA plate: 6NXY345.

Anyone with information can call El Cajon Police at (619) 579-3311.