Law enforcement veteran Jeremiah Larson, a 22-year member of the El Cajon Police Department, will take charge as head of the agency this month, city officials announced Tuesday.

Larson, currently a captain with the ECPD, will succeed outgoing Chief Mike Moulton, who is retiring following a five-year stint in the post.

An El Cajon native who graduated from Granite Hills High School, Larson joined the department in 2002. He was promoted to sergeant in 2014, to lieutenant in 2019 and to his current rank last year before being selected by City Manager Graham Mitchell to become the eastern San Diego-area town's 16th police chief, effective Dec. 18.

Mitchell said he could not "think of anyone more qualified to serve and lead the department," praising the soon-to-be chief's "extensive experience, high ethical standard and love for our community."

"I think his approach to law enforcement will truly serve our department and our community," the city manager added.

Moulton, for his part, said the appointment "reflects (Larson's) exceptional qualifications and the trust and confidence placed in him to lead our department into the future."

"Throughout his career, (he) has demonstrated an unwavering work ethic and a steadfast commitment to the values of our department," the outgoing chief said. "His leadership abilities have been evident in every role he has taken on. I am confident he will continue to serve our community and this department with integrity, vision and dedication."

Larson earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from National University and a master's in public-safety leadership from the University of San Diego. He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Leadership Institute for Police in Boston.

"Our department is filled with the most dedicated and hardworking professionals in law enforcement," said Larson, who lives in the East County with his wife and four children. "I am honored and excited to lead this agency, and I look forward to preserving and growing the community's trust in its police department."

An official City Council swearing-in ceremony for Larson is slated to take place in January.