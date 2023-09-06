Crime and Courts

El Cajon adult sibling ejects nude man on meth from bedroom where kids slept: Police

Investigators said they found the man in an adjoining parking lot, where he was taken into custody

By Eric S. Page

Police officers in East County who were called out early Monday about a burglary learned that a naked man believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine had entered a residence where three small children were sleeping.

El Cajon police say that 35-year-old Roberts Young, who is homeless and is spotted on the streets surrounding the 1000 block of Redwood Avenue, woke up a woman and her adult brother around 5:30 a.m. on Monday when Young entered their apartment.

Young is then alleged to have entered a bedroom where the pair's three child siblings were. That's when, police said, the older brother accosted the man, eventually forcing him from the home.

Investigators said they found Young in the adjoining parking lot, where he was taken into custody. He's facing a burglary charge, police said.

Anybody with information about the case is being asked to call (619) 579-3311. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers (888) 580-8477.

