Eater San Diego: The 38 Restaurants You Must Try

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look inside Westfield UTC's newest eatery and a rundown of Eater's essential local restaurants that are sure to become some of your favorites.

Modern American Diner Debuts at Westfield UTC Great Maple

The diner, which already operates a location in Hillcrest, is the latest culinary addition to UTC. The stylish space, which includes an outdoor patio, serves lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch as well as a range of craft cocktails.

San Diego's 38 Essential Restaurants

Ranging from mom and pop shops to celebrity chef-backed hotspots, Eater's 38 essential restaurants guide is a frequently updated rundown of the beloved standbys that make up the local restaurant scene.

Portland Burger Concept Launches in Mission Valley

Founded in the Pacific Northwest, Little Big Burger opened its second location in San Diego this week. The Mission Valley outpost joins an existing branch in El Cajon with another six units planned for the area.

Bird Rock Coffee Roasters Expands to Carmel Valley

The popular company, which operates craft coffee bars in La Jolla, Little Italy, and Bay Park, will open a new spot in Carmel Valley this month. It's part of a continuing northern expansion that will include more coastal locations.

Avocado Museum Coming to Liberty Station

Last but not least, it's a millennial's dream. Running June through August, the CADO, will be a pop-up museum dedicated to the California avocado. Crafted from shipping containers, the interactive exhibit will include a real avocado grove and avocado-based bites from local eateries.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

