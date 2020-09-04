Eater San Diego: Cucina Urbana Reopens as All-Outdoor Restaurant

It’s probably safe to call 2020 the year of great change, right? As pandemic restrictions shift, San Diego’s restaurants continue to adapt and come up with creative ways to keep business moving forward. This week, Eater San Diego shares how Bankers Hill restaurant Cucina Urbana has launched an all-outdoor pop-up dining room, plus other top stories from our food and drink scene.

Cucina Urbana Launches Limited-Time Patio Pop-Up

Even though indoor dining is back at 25% capacity, Cucina Urbana, a revered restaurant in Bankers Hill, has temporarily shifted gears to run an all-outdoor eatery. The restaurant has moved operations to Julep, a Middletown event venue, where it is now running Camp Cucina. The outdoor pop-up features a menu of signature dishes like the giant meatball and fried zucchini blossom as well as wood-fired pizza. The patio dining space is set to run for the next couple of months, open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

UC San Diego Announces 6 New Restaurant Additions to Campus

A new 10-acre development debuting next year at the University of California San Diego will include a handful of well-known independent eateries serving students, faculty, and area residents. Ranging from ramen to Chinese and Middle Eastern cuisine, the lineup also includes vegan food.

The Taco Stand to Pair With Japanese Bar in Kearny Mesa

The popular Tijuana-style taco shop, with locations in Encinitas, La Jolla, and North Park, will expand to Convoy Street early next year. The casual eatery will share space with Convoy Music Bar, a new Tokyo-inspired cocktail and vinyl listening bar.

Korean Fried Chicken Pro Lands in National City

South Korean chain Vons Chicken opens this weekend in National City. Specializing in multiple flavors of fried chicken, from spicy gojuchang to garlic, honey butter, and cheddar, the takeout menu offers fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and boneless chicken.

Where to Eat Ice Cream Right Now

It's always ice cream season in San Diego but the current climate and sweltering temperatures call for cooling, comforting frozen treats. From Mexican paletas to artisan ice cream and small batch gelato, Eater's latest map highlights dessert shops serving sweet summertime delights.

