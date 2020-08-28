Eater San Diego: Sustainable Seafood Program Connects Local Fishermen With Families in Need

The coronavirus pandemic has rattled many of San Diego’s industries, including the fishing and hospitality industries. But time and time again, our local sectors adapt. They problem-solve. They help each other. This week, Eater San Diego shares details on how a seafood program spearheaded by a local fishermen’s group will help families in need. We also share a few other top stories from our local food and drink scene.

Pilot Program Supports Fishing Industry and the Food Insecure

Three hard-hit local communities — the fishing industry, hospitality workers, and the food insecure — have been connected by a pilot program that is providing free sustainable seafood meals to people in need. Spearheaded by chef Phil Esteban and the San Diego Fishermen's Working Group, the new Fish to Families program turns sustainable seafood into free meals to the homeless, seniors, and families. The program hopes to secure more funding to continue and expand its efforts.

Asian Food Delivery Service Expands to San Diego

Top dishes from more than 30 of San Diego’s Asian restaurants – including Golden City and Szechuan Chef – are now available for delivery with the arrival of Chowbus, a food delivery app that focuses on Asian cuisine. With a delivery range spanning from Poway to National City, Chowbus allows diners to order from multiple restaurants without added fees and also facilitates takeout service.

Italian Restaurant Replacing Whisknladle in La Jolla

Whisknladle, which shuttered in May after a dozen years in downtown La Jolla, is being taken over by the local family behind Puesto Artisan Mexican Kitchen, who will open a new Italian eatery in the space in early 2021. Named Marisi Italiano after their grandparents, the restaurant will feature a menu from its Northern Italian chef.

Wagyu Beef Butcher Shop Opens in Imperial Beach

Chef Steve Brown's Swagyu Chop Shop in IB is an extension of his online butcher shop, offering prized Wagyu beef sourced from the U.S., Australia, and Japan. Featuring everything from burgers to luxury steaks, the gourmet store also sells foie gras and caviar and is planning to add an on-site dining menu.

Where to Eat Seafood in San Diego

From fish tacos to elaborate shellfish platters and everything in between, San Diego is a top spot for fresh seafood. Eater's latest map highlights 14 seafood spots around town, offering outdoor dining and/or takeout, that are serving up fresh and tasty seafood dishes.

Listen/subscribe to the Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater Podcast to get the latest local lifestyle stories and news from our local food and drink scene. As we continue to adjust to life in the coronavirus pandemic, the way we enjoy our city has changed. We’ll keep you up to speed on those changes as it impacts the things to do during your downtime in San Diego. Tap here to find Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater wherever you listen to podcasts.

Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.