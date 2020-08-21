Eater San Diego: Chinese-American Takeout Restaurant Replaces Soda & Swine on Adams Avenue

The coronavirus pandemic continues to create change in San Diego’s restaurant industry. This week, Eater San Diego takes us to a new Chinese-American takeout spot that has replaced a high-profile eatery on Adams Avenue, plus other top stories from our local food and drink scene. We also check out what local distillery Cutwater Spirits has been up lately on our Scene in San Diego ft. Eater podcast.

CH Projects Tackles Asian Cuisine With Fortunate Son

The restaurant group behind Born & Raised and Ironside has replaced Soda & Swine with Fortunate Son, a new eatery serving classic Americanized Chinese dishes from executive chef Tony Guan. The lineup includes egg foo young, salt and pepper chicken wings, and crab rangoon. It's open now for outdoor dining as well as takeout.

Cutwater Spirits Co-Founder Talks Pandemic Pivots

On our latest Scene in San Diego Featuring Eater podcast, Cutwater Spirits’ head distiller and co-owner Yuseff Cherney shares how the local distillery has been weathering the pandemic, from producing hand sanitizer to hosting free industry lunches and virtual tasting events. Cherney also talks about upcoming drink releases including two new canned cocktails. Listen here.

San Diego Removed From State Monitoring List

Aug. 18 marked San Diego County’s first official day being off California's coronavirus watch list, kicking off a 14-day countdown that could see K-12 classrooms reopen by early September if case rates and other metrics remain lowered. Mayor Kevin Falconer has asked the state for guidance on other reopenings, including restaurant dining rooms and bars.

Cajun Restaurant Signs for Seaport Village

Joining the new food and beverage lineup at the waterfront dining and shopping complex is Louisiana Charlie's, an eatery from Long Beach that aims to bring a taste of New Orleans to San Diego. Opening in Spring 2021, it will offer a menu of Big Easy favorites including gumbo, crawfish etoufee, and po' boys as well as mesquite barbecued tri-tip, ribs, and more.

Where to Eat Thai Food in San Diego

Eater's latest dining map features 15 top spots from the city's contingent of over 100 Thai restaurants. Featuring recommended dishes at these select eateries, from refreshing and spicy salads to comforting curries, the lineup includes restaurants currently offering outdoor service, delivery, and curbside pick-up.

