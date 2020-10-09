Eater San Diego: Chef Brian Malarkey Talks Restaurant Revamps

The challenges of the coronavirus pandemic haven’t stopped for local restaurateurs. This week on our Scene in San Diego podcast, “Top Chef” alum Chef Brian Malarkey shares how he’s running his local restaurants these days – and what’s changed. Eater San Diego shares that story, plus news of new Mexican food, Thai treats, a gourmet market, and scrumptious sandwiches found around town.

Brian Malarkey on Breaking Even and Pandemic Challenges

The “Top Chef” alum joins the Scene in San Diego podcast to share how he and his restaurants are faring right now. From menu changes to cost-cutting measures, Malarkey talks about rebooting his high-profile eateries including Herb & Wood, Animae, and Herb & Sea. The chef also predicts where the restaurant industry is heading, and how it affects his expansion plans.

You can listen to the full conversation with Malarkey below or here.

Mexican Restaurant and Cocktail Bar Opens in Pacific Beach

The restaurant group behind Ocean Beach eateries Wonderland Ocean Pub and OB Surf Lodge have brought a new Mexican offering to the neighborhood. With plenty of outdoor seating, La Doña replaces longtime landmark Nati's Mexican Food on Bacon Street, featuring a menu of traditional homestyle dishes, from tacos to enchiladas, as well as agave-based drinks.

Thai Street Food Is Coming to North Park

The owner of popular Kearny Mesa dessert cafes MNGO and Up2You is branching out with a new Thai restaurant that should open on 30th Street within the next few months. Called Kin Len, it will specialize in street food dishes from all over Thailand, translated into small bites, plus local and Asian draft beer and mango-based desserts from MNGO.

Gourmet Market and Café Landing in Leucadia

An Australian concept called MRKT SPACE is headed for North County, where it'll open on North Coast Highway 101 in the Beacons development. Aiming to elevate the convenience store experience, it'll stock beer, wine, and gourmet provisions as well as offer an all-day menu ranging from coffee and breakfast to pizza and healthy Italian plates.

16 Spots for Takeout Sandwiches in San Diego

Just about the most perfect handheld food, sandwiches are the ideal takeout meal. Plus, they can run the gamut from classic grilled cheese to Vietnamese banh mi and meat-stuffed subs. Whatever your preference, Eater's map of 16 local sandwich shops has your cravings for this classic favorite covered.

