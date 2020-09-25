Eater San Diego: ‘Sam the Cooking Guy' to Launch Ghost Kitchen at Seaport Village

Pandemic or not, San Diego’s food scene is keeping busy these days. Local celebrity Sam “The Cooking Guy” Zien is whipping up fresh eats over at a “ghost kitchen” in Seaport Village. Meanwhile, a hot chicken chain, a Japanese curry hotspot, and a beloved coffee spot are each plotting expansions. Eater San Diego shares those latest top stories from our food and drink scene.

Eats by Sam Debuts Next Month at Seaport Village

Sam "The Cooking Guy" Zien and partners Grain & Grit Collective are turning the former Buster's Beachhouse at Seaport Village into a virtual kitchen, or “ghost kitchen,” that will house several concepts, starting with “Samburgers” and “Samwiches” based on Zien's popular recipes for burgers and sandwiches. The menu will be available via third-party delivery sites, but the space will also offer an ordering kiosk and seating on its outdoor patio.

Bankers Hill Bar and Restaurant Will Temporarily Close

Citing the ever-changing restaurant restrictions and concern for the safety of its staff and customers, the acclaimed 10-year-old Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant has decided to go into hibernation mode. Following dinner service on Sept. 26, the restaurant will shutter temporarily until they feel comfortable reopening.

Dave's Hot Chicken Expanding to Mira Mesa and El Cajon

The LA transplant, which landed in Pacific Beach in May, continues its growth in San Diego with upcoming locations in Mira Mesa and El Cajon that are currently scheduled to open in early 2021. The popular fast-casual chain specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken, offering spicy chicken tenders and sliders.

Famous Japanese Curry Chain Heading to Kearny Mesa

With more than 1,400 locations around the globe but only a handful in the U.S., CoCo Ichibanya is renowned for its Japanese curry, customizable with different degrees of heat and a variety of toppings. The chain of casual eateries is headed for Convoy Street, where it's set to open an outpost in the first quarter of 2021.

Dark Horse Coffee Roasters Arriving Soon in the South Bay

The local roaster, which operates cafes in Normal Heights, Golden Hill, North Park, and La Mesa, is aiming to open its Chula Vista café in mid-October. The new 3rd Street location will feature its signature coffee and espresso drinks as well as vegan doughnuts and single-origin soft-serve ice cream.

