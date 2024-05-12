Man stabbed to death in Encinitas; suspect arrested

A man was stabbed to death in Encinitas and a suspect was detained about half a mile away from the scene of the assault, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responding about 10:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Sprucewood Drive located a man with a stab wound, said Lt. Michael Krugh of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Krugh said.

"Deputies detained the suspect about half a mile away from the location of the crime," he said. "Sheriff's homicide detectives are conducting an investigation and gathering more evidence."

Krugh confirmed to NBC 7 on Sunday that the suspect had been arrested.

Anyone with any information regarding the assault was urged to call the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.