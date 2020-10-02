Eater San Diego: Pandemic Postpones North County Restaurant Collective

Over the past 6 months, we’ve seen that no restaurant is immune to the impact of the pandemic. This week, we learned a huge dining venue in San Diego’s North County will delay its opening due to current times. Still, as some spots face hurdles, others are moving forward with launches – pandemic and all. Eater San Diego shares those top stories of the week from our drink and food scene.



Sky Deck Delays Opening at Del Mar Highlands Town Center

The debut of the much-anticipated Sky Deck development at Del Mar Highlands Town Center has been pushed back to February 2021. The 20,000-square-foot, multi-level venue will, eventually, open above the Jimbo’s grocery store at the North County dining and shopping complex. Inside, patrons will find 10 eateries featuring everything from ramen and Thai food to pizza, tacos, and Mediterranean cuisine as well as a cocktail bar and beer garden. For now, though, opening plans are on hold due to the pandemic.

Upscale Orange County Restaurant Nick's Lands at One Paseo

With several locations in the LA and Orange County area, from Pasadena to Laguna Beach, Nick's has arrived at One Paseo. The restaurant and cocktail bar, which features a California comfort food menu, is also coming to State Street in Carlsbad where it will be part of a new complex slated to be completed by next spring.



Landini's Pizzeria Opens Italian Offshoot in Pacific Beach

The owners of Little Italy's well-established pizza shop have branched out again, opening a full-service restaurant on Garnet Avenue called Scuderie Italia. The eatery's menu, designed by chef Danilo "DJ" Tangalin, Jr. (Blade 1936, Bivouac Ciderworks) focuses on Neapolitan-style pizza made with housemade mozzarella as well as fresh pasta and sauces.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Launches Delivery-Only Eatery

The Grammy-nominated rapper is the latest to enter the ghost kitchen market with HotBox by Wiz, a new delivery-only restaurant that just rolled out in San Diego. The virtual eatery's menu, which is available via all major delivery apps, includes dishes like barbecued burnt ends, mac and cheese nuggets crusted with Hot Cheetos, and lemon-pepper parmesan chips with dipping sauces.

Famous Waffle Sandwich Shop Debuts on Convoy

Famous Waffle Sandwich is part of a popular chain that was founded in the Philippines, and now there’s a location in Kearny Mesa. Specializing in both sweet and savory treats built with made-to-order waffles, the sandwiches range from caramel apple pie and s'mores to fried chicken and pizza fillings. Drinks include iced coffee and frozen honeydew and horchata slushies.

