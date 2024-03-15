Suspect arrested in East Village shooting that killed man

A 44-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a 43-year-old man walking with a group on an East Village sidewalk last month was arrested Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The victim, identified as Ali Jabbar, a resident of San Diego, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

The shooting happened at about 3:05 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18, on the sidewalk in front of an apartment building in the 600 block of 16th Street, Campbell said.

The suspect was identified as Tashaughn Jackson, and he was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday during a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 8 near the Main Street exit in El Cajon, the lieutenant said. Jackson was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called to the scene and based on preliminary information, it appears the victim was walking with a group on the sidewalk, Campbell said.

"The suspect approached the group and shot the victim multiple times," Campbell said. "It does appear the suspect intentionally targeted the victim and not the people around him. The suspect then ran to a nearby vehicle and drove away northbound, then eastbound toward the 94 freeway."

Through an investigation by detectives, they identified the suspect as Jackson.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 8880-580-8477.