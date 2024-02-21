Man killed in East Village shooting identified, suspect still at large

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant over the Presidents Day weekend while walking with a group on an East Village sidewalk.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire around 3 p.m. Sunday found Ali Jabbar of San Diego in front of an apartment building in the 600 block of 16th Street, just west of Interstate 5 and north of Market Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Jabbar to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Investigators have determined the shooter approached the victim on the roadside and shot him repeatedly, then ran to a nearby gray or silver vehicle and drove off. Jabbar's companions were uninjured.

"It does appear the (shooter) intentionally targeted the victim and not the people around him," Campbell said.

The shooter is still outstanding, police said. Officers describe him only as a man in dark clothing driving a silver or grey sedan.

Police closed 16th Street between Market and G Streets for several hours Sunday evening for the investigation.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Editor's note: A previous headline to this story indicated the shooting was a drive-by. San Diego police were referring to another shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter at 12th and Imperial. No one was struck.