East Village shooting kills 1 person, shooter outstanding

A person died after shots were fired in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego on Sunday afternoon, according to San Diego police.

Police received a report of gunfire at Market Street and 16th Street at 3:05 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle.

The shooter is still outstanding, police said.

No other details about the person have been released, other than that they were awake and breathing when transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound at the time of the shooting.

Police have closed 16th Street between Market and G Streets for several hours Sunday evening for the investigation.

Due to a police investigation, 16th St. will be closed between Market St. and G St.



This closure will last several hours. pic.twitter.com/7aGvEef9Pa — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 19, 2024

This is a developing story. Keep checking this page for updates as NBC 7 is working to update this story with the latest information as it arrives.