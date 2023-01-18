East San Diego County Neighbors ‘Shocked' One of Their Own is Suspected Killer

The Crest neighborhood is once again calm after a day many neighbors won’t soon forget.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a home on the 800 Block of La Cresta Blvd.

They were looking for a 77-year-old pharmacist accused of stabbing his 66-year-old co-worker to death at the Alvarado Pharmacy in the College Area.

“I didn't think he was the one that police needed,” said Marivel Sullivan, a Crest neighbor. “Even my husband too, [didn’t believe it] so he looked on the internet and checked NBC and said, ‘oh my god,’ it’s the pharmacist they are taking. I thought it was an intruder.”

Police shot the suspect in the backyard of his Crest home, NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

Sullivan said they had been neighbors for over 15 years and never had any problems.

“Like old men, he could be grumpy but I was shocked when they said in the news that he hurt somebody,” said Sullivan.

Officers found the suspect near a car in the backyard of the home. Their encounter ended with police shooting and killing him.

No one else was home at the time. Sullivan said the man’s wife is currently out of state, caring for her ill mother.

The neighborhood is still grappling with the fact that one of its own is a suspected killer.

“Three days ago, actually, I was at the fence close to his house and he passed by me in his car, smiled, and waved at me, so I really never thought he was the one they were looking for,” said Sullivan.

Police have not released the name of the man or the co-worker he's accused of killing.