2 Killed, 4 Minors Seriously Injured After Grisly Crash With Tree in Oceanside

Four minors were taken by air ambulance to trauma centers with major injuries

Google maps shows the daytime scene of a grisly SUV crash that killed 2 people and injured 4 minors in Oceanside.
Two people were killed and four minors were taken to trauma centers Tuesday night after becoming trapped in an SUV that crashed on a two-lane residential road in Oceanside, police said.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Douglas Drive just south of Pala Road. The Oceanside Fire Department said the vehicle was speeding when it crashed into a tree, trapping six people inside.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not immediately identified.

Medics worked to remove the four minors from the vehicle. Their ages were not disclosed but all had major injuries, the fire department said. Medical helicopters were called to transport them to nearby trauma centers "due to the severity of the injuries." Their current condition was not known.

Oceanside police were investigating the crash. The cause was not yet known.

Authorities shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of Douglas Drive from El Camino Real to Old River Street, but the area has since reopened.

