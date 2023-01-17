Woman Found Fatally Stabbed in Pharmacy, Police Fatally Shoot Suspect in East County

A woman was found stabbed repeatedly and locked inside Alvarado Pharmacy in the College Area of San Diego Tuesday, leading investigating officers to East County, where San Diego police shot the stabbing suspect in his Crest backyard, the agency confirmed to NBC 7.

Investigators first learned about the incident around 4 p.m. when someone called 911 complaining of a fight at 5555 Reservoir Drive in the College Area, where Alvarado Pharmacy is located. When officers arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman who had worked at the pharmacy locked inside with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead, SDPD said.

"I seen a couple people running inside. I seen an older guy saying he was looking for his wife and she was just stabbed," said witness Benny Montoya.

Witnesses provided a license plate to investigators, leading them to the suspect's address on La Cresta Drive in the Crest community, which is in unincorporated El Cajon.

After their arrival, they contacted the suspect, a 77-year-old pharmacist, who was wanted in the Reservoir Drive killing. That encounter ended with the officers opening fire on the man, who was killed in the backyard of his home.

"We’re still working to determine what their exact relationship is. At this point our understanding is they are both employees or possible co-owners of this local pharmacy," said SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski.

Marivel Sullivan lives a couple hundred feet from the suspect’s home. She heard what sounded like gunfire. Sheriff’s investigators told NBC 7 when police arrived, there was an altercation with the homeowner. He was in his backyard in possession of a shotgun.

“I saw police with a shotgun going like this over there, I thought oh my god, what is going on?" said Marivel Sullivan, a neighbor.

They first tried a less lethal force to subdue him.

“Bean bags were deployed initially with no effect ultimately. Like I said, the officers did fire their duty weapons. One handgun and one rifle," said Lt. Chris Steffen from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Homicide Department.

No officers were injured in the incident and the stabbing suspect did not fire at officers, officials said. The shooting was recorded on the two officers' body cameras, investigators said.

San Diego police haven’t determined a motive but said this was not a theft or robbery. They have not yet released the names of the suspect or victim.

Since officers from San Diego police were involved in the shooting, the case will be investigated by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.