earthquake

Earthquake Epicentered in Riverside Co. Rattles San Diego

By Rafael Avitabile

U.S. Geological Survey

A series of earthquakes epicentered near Anza in southern Riverside County rattled parts of Southern California Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported at least six earthquakes - the strongest of them was a preliminary magnitude 4.9 - about 10 miles southeast of Anza. Aftershocks were also reported near Bombay Beach and Ocotillo Wells.

The quakes struck between 6:53 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., according to the USGS.

Local

San Diego County Apr 1

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Cases in SD County Surpass 1K, 4 SDSO Employees Infected

food drive Mar 27

Virtual Food Drive

Did you feel any shaking?

San Diegans from East Village to Mira Mesa reported shaking, as did residents in Oceanside, Poway, Santee and Ramona. The quake even rattled the NBC 7 studio in Kearny Mesa.

A Tijuana resident reported feeling the rumble, as did some in Temecula and Palm Springs.

No damage has been reported.

This article tagged under:

earthquakeUSGS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us