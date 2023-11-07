Early Results: 2023 San Diego County Special Election

Early results for special elections in San Diego County are in. Here's where the tallies stand as of 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. These results will be updated as the San Diego County Registrar's Office releases updates.

San Diego County District 4 Supervisor

Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe 61.45%



Republican Amy Reichert 38.55%



Chula Vista City Attorney

Bart Miesfeld 39.70%

Marco Verdugo 38.49%

San Smith Diaz 21.81%



Fallbrook Public Utility District detachment

Yes 94.37%

No 5.63%



Rainbow Municipal Water District detachment

Yes 95.33%

No 4.67%



