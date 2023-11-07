November Special Election

Early Results: 2023 San Diego County Special Election

By NBC 7 Staff

A voter casts his ballot at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters
Early results for special elections in San Diego County are in. Here's where the tallies stand as of 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. These results will be updated as the San Diego County Registrar's Office releases updates.

San Diego County District 4 Supervisor

  • Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe
    • 61.45%
  • Republican Amy Reichert
    • 38.55%
Chula Vista City Attorney

  • Bart Miesfeld
    • 39.70%
  • Marco Verdugo
    • 38.49%
  • San Smith Diaz
    • 21.81%

Fallbrook Public Utility District detachment

  • Yes
    • 94.37%
  • No
    • 5.63%

Rainbow Municipal Water District detachment

  • Yes
    • 95.33%
  • No
    • 4.67%

