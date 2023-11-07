Early Results: 2023 San Diego County Special Election

Early results for special elections in San Diego County are in. Here's where the tallies stand as of 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7. These results will be updated as the San Diego County Registrar's Office releases updates.
San Diego County District 4 Supervisor
- Democrat Monica Montgomery Steppe
- 61.45%
- Republican Amy Reichert
- 38.55%
Chula Vista City Attorney
- Bart Miesfeld
- 39.70%
- Marco Verdugo
- 38.49%
- San Smith Diaz
- 21.81%
Fallbrook Public Utility District detachment
- Yes
- 94.37%
- No
- 5.63%
Rainbow Municipal Water District detachment
- Yes
- 95.33%
- No
- 4.67%
