Chula Vista

Three lawyers in special election for Chula Vista City Attorney

Candidates look to fill the void left by Simon Silva, who died two months before election day and still won.

By Joe Little

Ballot with three men on it
NBC 7

Chula Vista voters could choose a new vity attorney Nov. 7. Three candidates are facing off in a special election to fill the seat won by Simon Silva in 2022. However, Silva died of cancer two months before election day. It was too late to replace Silva’s name on the ballot.

“We’ve been over a year without a city attorney,” said Dan Smith Diaz, who lost to Silva by fewer than 800 votes last November.

Smith Diaz is running against former Chula Vista City Attorney Bart Miesfeld and attorney Marco Verdugo.

“The office has languished, and it needs to be rebuilt,” declared Miesfeld, who was the last appointed city attorney before Chula Vista switched it to an elected post.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I think there’s a lot of issues that we can get better at,” said Smith Diaz. “There’s all sorts of things that have slid through the cracks.”

“I intend to help our elected officials get through the legal hurdles,” added Verdugo. “We look at every single contract that the city enters into.”

Voter turnout for the special election is expected to be low in the county’s second-largest city, especially since it’s the only race on the ballot. However, all three candidates said the position is incredibly important.

Local

first alert weather Oct 24

Will we have ‘real' winter weather in San Diego? Here's what expert forecasters think

Chula Vista 1 hour ago

3 people shot, 1 injured at Otay Ranch Town Center; suspect at large

“The city attorney is about enforcing the city charter,” said Smith Diaz.

“We can guide our policy makers,” added Verdugo.

“We save money for the taxpayers and keep us out of court,” concluded Miesfeld.

While serving as Chula Vista’s city attorney, Miesfeld said he hired Simon Silva.

“He was a good man. He would have made a good city attorney,” he said. “He was a good, smart, hard-working family man.”

While in law school, Verdugo was Silva’s intern.

“He made me a better attorney,” he said. “I don’t think I would be here without his advice and his help.”

One of the three candidates needs a simple majority to win. Otherwise, the top two candidates will have a runoff in yet another special election next year.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vistaspecial election
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us