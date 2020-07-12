DUI checkpoint

DUI Checkpoint Scheduled for SD Later This Week

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A DUI checkpoint will be held in San Diego on Tuesday night in an effort to teach drivers that “DUI doesn’t just mean booze,” according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD warns that its Traffic Division will conduct their DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location Tuesday from 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. There, officers will check drivers’ licensing while specially trained officials will check for drivers that are impaired.

Authorities remind the public that taking prescription medication could result in a driving under the influence offense. They also warn that marijuana consumption can result in an offense, as well.

“Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” SDPD said in a statement.

To report an impaired driver, call 911.

