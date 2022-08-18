Driver to Stand Trial for High-Speed Chase, Crash that Injured 8 in Encinitas

The man accused of causing serious injuries to his passengers and others during a high-speed chase and crash in Encinitas will stand trial later this year.

On April 24, the driver of a Nissan Sentra, later identified by the California Highway Patrol as Gabriel Mirelez, was going an estimated 100 mph on Interstate 5 around 8:30 a.m., investigators said.

California Highway Patrol officer Enrique Bermudez testified that he was sitting in his patrol vehicle in an interstate construction zone when he saw the speeding vehicle go by. He activated his lights and tried to pull over the car.

The chase was caught on dash cam video and played during Thursday’s preliminary hearing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video shows the vehicle exit the interstate on Encinitas Boulevard. The driver then made an illegal right turn at the red light. Bermudez said he knew at that moment the driver was fleeing.

Over the next two miles, the car ran additional red lights, using the left turn lane to pass slower vehicles while traveling up to 85 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone, the officer said.

During the chase, Bermudez said he had to drive 125 mph to catch up to the vehicle.

At the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Via Cantebria, the driver ignored the red left turn light and crashed into two vehicles. Mirelez hit a Volkswagen Jetta carrying Morgan Galovic and a Chevy Traverse carrying a mother and her two babies, the officer testified.

Nine people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash that was the result of a car chase in Encinitas, according to the California Highway Patrol. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports.

An initial breathalyzer taken at the crash scene gave a blood alcohol level of .24, the officer said. Reports show Mirelez’s blood -- taken at a hospital -- had a .220 percent blood alcohol content.

CHP Sergeant Nicole Pacheco testified that one of the crash victims in the suspect’s car had a fractured spine, another had broken ribs, and a liver injury. In the other vehicles, one victim had bruising, soreness and whiplash.

Galovic testified that her hand was cut and she still has back and neck issues. She sees a physical therapist twice a week and goes to a chiropractor regularly, Galovic testified.

Judge Brad Weinreb found the witnesses credible and ordered Mirelez to stand trial for the charges. Mirelez was immediately arraigned and pleaded not guilty.

He’ll stand trial on October 5 and faces charges of driving under the influence, causing an accident and great bodily injury. Mirelez remains out of custody on a $100,000 bail.