Driver stabbed to death after crashing into mobile home in El Cajon: EPD

A resident of the mobile home park was arrested after the wreck and subsequent stabbing

By Eric S. Page

An El Cajon police patrol car
NBC San Diego

A driver who crashed into a mobile home Tuesday was stabbed to death prior after the crash, according to police.

Officers responded to multiple calls of a fight at a mobile home park at 244 Shady Lane at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a mobile home and a man who had been stabbed. First-responders attempted life-saving measures on the man but he died at the scene, police said.

A 26-year-old resident of the mobile home park received a minor head wound in a fight between the two men after the crash. He was treated and released at a hospital, then detained for questioning by investigators, police said.

ECPD detectives were investigating the crash, the subsequent fight and the stabbing Tuesday morning.

The identities of the stabbing victim and the suspect were not immediately released.

Nobody was injured in the mobile home when the vehicle struck it, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the sequence of events was asked to call the ECPD at 619-579-3311. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

