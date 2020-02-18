Driver Sentenced for Alcohol-Fueled Crash That Killed 2, Including Service Member

A man was sentenced Tuesday for an alcohol- and speed-fueled crash that killed two of his passengers -- one a military service member -- on an East County roadway.

Ryan Gary Renz, 27, of East County was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Tuesday following the deadly crash on southbound Buckman Springs Road south of Lake Morena Drive.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Renz was driving drunk and going 100 miles per hour when he crashed, the Deputy District Attorney's Office said. He was also on probation and driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI, prosecutors said.

CHP said the two passengers, 26-year-old Dillon Cody Wiltfong and Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, both Campo residents, were killed in the crash. Renz suffered minor injuries.

The Deputy District Attorney's Office said Renz, Wiltfong, and Meyer all drank throughout the afternoon before Renz got behind the wheel.

"Dillon was in the army. He was a specialist," Wiltfong's mother told NBC 7, adding that she was angry at the situation.

Wiltfong, a decorated Army veteran, was laid to rest at Fort Rosecrans.

"Dillon survived two tours with the United States Army, but he could not survive Ryan Renz friendship," said Dillon's sister Amanda Wiltfong through tears. "Ryan's downward spiral took two young men with so much ahead of them and now there are two more crosses on the road for everyone to see."

The judge said Renz showed genuine remorse and allowed Renz to address the courtroom.

"Before this accident, I was irresponsible reckless," said Renz. " I made huge mistakes throughout my life. I will change myself to be the man Dillon and John want to see."

The Wiltfong family said Renz sentence was too light.