Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Crash Near Campo Pleads Not Guilty

Ryan Gary Renz was traveling on southbound Buckman Springs Road when he lost control of his car and struck a tree, killing his two passengers, according to CHP.

By Jaspreet Kaur

Dillon Wiltfong

A suspected drunk driver accused of killing two of his passengers in a crash near Campo pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Ryan Gary Renz, 24, was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Buckman Springs Road south of Lake Morena Drive when he crashed into a tree, according to the California High Patrol (CHP).

The vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on its roof.

CHP said the two passengers, 26-year-old Dillon Cody Wiltfong and Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, both Campo residents were killed in the crash. Renz suffered minor injuries.

"Dillon was in the army. He was a specialist," Wiltfong's mother told NBC 7 on Monday, adding that she was angry at the situation.

She said a memorial had been laid out at the spot where the accident occurred.

Renz appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $3 million.

