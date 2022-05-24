Driver Killed in Fiery Crash in Carmel Valley

One person was killed in a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon in Carmel Valley, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The driver crashed into a tree on Del Mar Heights Road near Carmel Canyon Road and their vehicle burst into flames, SDFD spokesperson Monica Muñoz said.

Firefighters confirmed the driver was dead at the scene, but it wasn't immediately clear whether or not there were passengers in the vehicle, Muñoz said.

The driver has not been identified. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.