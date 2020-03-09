Driver Killed After Hitting Tree Off I-5 Near SeaWorld Drive

A man was killed Saturday morning on Interstate 5 near San Diego's Mission Bay area after rolling his car down an embankment and hitting a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP Public Information Officer Salvador Castro said the deadly crash happened just after 9 a.m. along northbound I-5 near SeaWorld Drive as a man drove alone in a white GMC Escalade.

Castro said witnesses told CHP officials the driver was going fast and was trying to pass other motorists just before the crash.

“That caused him to veer off the roadway, overturning and colliding with a tree,” Castro explained.

The Escalade rolled down an embankment off the freeway before coming to a halt. At the scene, pieces of the vehicle and debris were scattered about. A baby stroller, a backpack, and other items had flown out of Escalade and could be seen in the embankment, near the wreckage.

No other cars were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt, Castro confirmed.

The crash shut down traffic across two lanes of I-5 north of SeaWorld Drive for several hours while CHP officers gathered evidence and a tow truck worked to pull the wreckage out of the embankment.

NB I-5 north of Sea World Dr, right lane blocked due to a solo-vehicle traffic collision. The Sea World Dr on-ramp to NB I-5 is also closed at this time. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 7, 2020

NBC 7 is working to confirm the identity of the driver with officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.