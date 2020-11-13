Drive-In Art Exhibit Now on Display at San Diego Mesa College

Cruise on by to San Diego Mesa College this weekend and you’ll be able to visit a unique art exhibit that follows social distancing guidelines.

The Clairemont Mesa-area college is holding a drive-in art exhibit now through early December that showcases pieces that were curated by the San Diego Mesa College Museum Studies class. Displaying artwork by 36 California artists, the exhibit will feature art that represents what is our “new normal” this year, according to the college.

“The impacts of this year have been difficult on the art community and Mesa College is staying adaptable through this innovative presentation,” the college said in a statement. “This exhibition reimagines the possibilities of human connection and empowerment in a time of crisis.”

The exhibit, which is named "Mesa College Drive-In: An Outdoor Art Exhibition," Some artwork focuses on the coronavirus, strain brought upon by the pandemic and civil unrest that sparked calls for justice.

All of the pieces were painted on a 3-feet-by-5-feet banner and are displayed on a fence at the campus’ Parking Lot 1, which is near the Fine Arts Building. Visitors can stay in the comfort of their own cars and drive by each piece to view the exhibit.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Art aficionados are welcomed to view the exhibit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Dec. 9.

For more information on the artists and their work, click here.