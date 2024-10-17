Downtown El Cajon looking to become the Gaslamp of East County

An East County city could soon become the new hotspot for nightlife. After banning new bars for decades in downtown El Cajon, city leaders are considering changing zoning laws that could help transform it into an entertainment district.

That’s because while the seasonal Wednesday car show and other events get people revved up to come to downtown El Cajon, when they roll out for the night, residents say downtown is: “D-E-A-D," said one resident who frequents the area.

Michelle Metschel is among the city councilmembers looking to make El Cajon lit again.

"We used to have clubs and go from one club to the next, it was fun,” said Councilmember Metschel. “We have nothing for 21-41-year-olds and I’d like to bring some of that excitement back."

Restaurants and brewpubs like Creative Creature have been replaced. Signs of restaurants to come or vacant storefronts now dot Main Street.

Metschel lamented the limited possibilities last Friday night after leaving an event with her husband.

“There wasn't any place for us to go and listen to music, have a cocktail or two, so it’s disappointing. We went home, changed clothes and watched Netflix," said Metschel.

New bars have effectively been banned from opening in downtown El Cajon for nearly 30 years, because things had gotten too rowdy.

Zoning laws now require all new bars to be one thousand feet from an existing bar. La Fiesta is one of only two on Main Street.

Residents like Paloma Cortez and her kids say they look for nightlife in other cities.

"El Cajon is a place for old people, because we don't have no place for fun. When they want something fun, they go to Tijuana or San Diego," Cortez said.

During a recent city council meeting, members gave the green light to consider easing alcohol zoning restrictions and creating an entertainment district with more bars and restaurants.

Now it's up to the planning commission to draft recommendations to give to the council.

While she waits, Metschel's been polling people on the street and has a few of her own suggestions.

“I'm putting a challenge out there, Sam the Cooking Guy. You know you want to put a little taco place out here, maybe a tiny comedy club."

Councilmember Phil Ortiz said the City of El Cajon has methods of regulating and policing the bars to make sure things won't get out of hand again.

Although councilmembers agree on the idea of relaxing laws to bring more businesses downtown, it’s still months away from happening.