Dodger Stadium World Series tickets reach five figures

Dodgers World Series tickets went on sale Thursday morning, and they didn’t last long.

Despite the $800 price tag, tickets sold out within the day for all four prospective home games at Dodger Stadium.

On the second hand market, $1,081 is the cheapest price of entry as of Friday afternoon. Those seats are located on the upper deck just right of the right field foul pole.

Sitting anywhere behind the outfield ranges from $1,392 at the lowest, to $1,733 in prime home run territory.

And, to sit directly behind home plate? Between $15,000 and $20,000.

The Dodgers did not opt to advertise or make a formal announcement of the ticket sale. The team instead sent an email to previous ticket buyers and shared the news over social media.

The Dodgers website does note tickets bought with the intention of resale “are subject to cancellation and refund” by the team.

The Dodgers currently lead the Mets 3-1 in the National League Championship Series, a best-of-seven series. If the Dodgers beat the Mets at Citi Field Friday, the boys in blue will then face the Yankees or the Guardians in the World Series.

The Yankees currently lead that series 2-1. If both leading teams were to win their series, it would be the first time since 1981 the Dodgers and Yankees have met in the World Series.

Last year, the cheapest Game 1 ticket between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks sold at $451 for standing-room only. Sit down seats jumped to $774 at the lowest.

If the Dodgers do not make the World Series, all ticket sales will be refunded.