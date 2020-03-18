DMV Allows Californians to Avoid DMV for 60 Days

The Department of Motor Vehicles asked California law enforcement to exercise discretion for 60 days in their enforcement of driver license and vehicle registration expiration dates beginning on March 16.

“The DMV is taking this action so that at-risk populations, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions, can avoid required visits to DMV field offices for driver license or vehicle registration renewals,” they said in a release.

All DMV offices will remain open to process those transactions that must be taken care of in an office. Services like obtaining a new driver license, duplicate driver license, some driver license renewals, new license plates, complex vehicle registrations or title transfers and off-highway permits.

The 60-day period also applies to vehicle registration renewals for people who are not eligible to use an alternative service channel because of the following reasons:

Outdated insurance information

Registration expired for 90 days or more

Smog issues

Recent transfer

All DMV offices will still be accepting applications for the REAL ID.

People still needing a REAL ID can fill out the application online before going into an office. There are currently 23 offices in California that allow customers to upload their REAL ID documents before their office visit. San Diego only has one office, which is in Clairemont. For more information, click here.

Also, a reminder that DMV services can be accessed at self-serve kiosks around the state including dozens located in grocery stores in San Diego County.

Click here to find the self-service kiosk near you.