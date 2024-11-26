Disneyland just unveiled the Haunted Mansion's ghoulishly gorgeous new grounds

What to Know A new queue has debuted at the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland Park, along with a themed outdoor space

The area, which will give guests a roomier experience as they wait to enter the famous attraction, has been under construction since January 2024

The virtual queue put in place during the construction period has concluded; guests may now access the attraction through "the standby lane, Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and Lightning Lane Premier Pass"

Haunted Mansion Holiday, the seasonal overlay inspired by "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," will be view at the Haunted Mansion through Jan. 6, 2025

A ghost's life — or afterlife, if you prefer — must be quite long, which means that spirits are forever on the lookout for interesting things to fill their eternal hours.

And surely, the ghosts of Disneyland's world-famous Haunted Mansion, those celebrated 999 Happy Haunts, had plenty to observe as they gazed out of the windows of their merry manse over the last several months.

The popular attraction's tombstone-studded grounds just enjoyed a major refurbishment, a vast, footprint-expanding refresh that hauntingly hewed to the spooky theming of the classic ride while providing more room for guests.

Mossy hues, sprightly statuary, plants that feel autumnal year-round, and crypt-inspired architecture give the grounds a gleefully ghoulish oomph.

The massive "undertaking" has concluded, or mostly; Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond, the new Haunted Mansion shop, should materialize this winter. That is, of course, if the spirits see fit.

The name of the shop was also revealed Nov. 26, as well as a colorful rendering.

Design details will include a crystal ball and a "feinting" couch, as well as other supernaturally stylish odes to the magnificent medium.

The new Haunted Mansion shop will open this winter; crystal balls and paranormal panache will give the space a supernatural aura. (photo: Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland Resort made the ethereal announcement Nov. 26, just ahead of a sure-to-be-bustling Thanksgiving Weekend.

Good to know? Guests will no longer access entry through a virtual queue, as has been the case for the last few months; the traditional standby line is back.

If you have a Lightning Lane Multi Pass or Lightning Lane Premier Pass, those work, too.

Other tips and recommendations were also revealed upon the queue's debut.

"Guests using a mobility device are now able to leave the attraction via a new, accessible elevator exit that extends the story of the attraction with a gallery of Walt Disney Imagineering artwork," the theme park shared in a Nov. 26 announcement.

For more on the ghostly grounds and what's ahead for the classic Disneyland attraction, float by the official Disney Parks Blog now.