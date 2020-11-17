Desperate Search for Missing Chula Vista Grandmother Continues in Tijuana

A local family is desperate to find a missing mother after she disappeared during a trip to Tijuana about three months ago. The never-ending worry of not knowing of the woman’s whereabouts or safety has been constant since she disappeared, but the pain for the family is stronger since they did not get to celebrate her 49th birthday with her on Monday.

Elizabeth Vazquez Williams would never abandon her family, her loved ones told NBC 7’s sister station Telemundo 20. Only a year ago Andy Garcia celebrated her birthday with his mother and sister, memories that were captured in a photograph that now sadden him.

“Always on her birthdays, we’d call her in the morning to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for her. Today, there’s nothing of that sort,” Garcia said.

Vazquez Williams, who is a grandmother of three young children, was last seen on Aug. 16.

Her son said that Vazquez Williams was not used to driving in Tijuana but on that day, she put on a brave face and crossed the border to visit a friend. Since then, her cellphone has not been in service and her social media accounts have been inactive. Days later, her car was found abandoned on a Tijuana street.

“Everyday I’m really sad. I can’t really speak to my friends, I can’t eat very well and I hardly sleep,” said Garcia, who said he feels especially worried because his mother’s bank account was riddled with strange purchases and funds were emptied.

Since her disappearance, Vazquez Williams’ family has not given up their search on either side of the border.

“In Tijuana, we’ve gone to the police, have shared posts about her missing in various Facebook pages,” the woman’s son said.

Meanwhile in San Diego, the family continues to walk through streets to pass out her photograph but as of now, they have no leads. They say it’s as if the mother was swallowed by the earth.

Elizabeth, who is affectionately called “Liz,” is described as a loving grandmother who is devoted to her family. Her family awaits for anyone with information on her disappearance to come forward.

Telemundo 20 contacted the Chula Vista Police Department and is awaiting their response. The station also contacted the Baja California Attorney General’s Office, who has not commented on the investigation.

This story was originally written in Spanish for Telemundo 20. To read the original story, click here.