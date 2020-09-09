Chula Vista Family Searches For Missing Mother

A Chula Vista family is desperate to find their mother who they say hasn't been seen since she left for Tijuana, Mexico weeks ago.

Elizabeth Vasquez Williams, 48, was last seen on Aug. 14, when she went to Tijuana to visit a friend, according to her family.

Her son, Andy Garcia, told Telemundo 20 they received a text from her four days later saying she would contact them the next day, but they haven't heard from her since.

Her family described her as a responsible single mother who would never have abandoned her family overnight. She has three adult children and is a grandmother.

Garcia said his mother's vehicle was later found abandoned in Tijuana. Her credit cards had been used nearby and her bank account is empty. Her social media accounts have not been active.

“We are very concerned and really devastated by her disappearance. We know that it is not her normal behavior, so we know that something is wrong, that something is happening," he told Telemundo 20 in Spanish.

The Chula Vista Police Department said the family filed a missing person's report with them on Aug. 26. Both CVPD and the Tijuana police department are investigating the case but did not disclose if they suspect anything suspicious.

On Tuesday, the family and loved ones gathered at Chicano Park for a prayer vigil. They handed out flyers with Williams' picture on it to passersby. The family hopes that by getting the word out, someone will be able to help them find Williams.

"I'm worried. I'm scared. I'm sad. I'm overcome with so many emotions at the same time, and I just want my mom back," Garcia said.