Deputies Arrest 16-Year-Old Boy Accused of Stabbing Teen Girl in Lakeside

San Diego deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing and hurling racial slurs at another teen at an apartment complex in Lakeside Saturday night.

The suspect is not being identified because of their age. No other information about the suspect or his arrest was released by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The stabbing was reported just after 11 p.m. on Mapleview Street near Channel Road, according to the SDSO. A 16-year-old girl with stab wounds on her back was found at the scene.

Leading up to the stabbing, the teen boy and a group of teenagers confronted the victim and her family about an assault that took place earlier in the day. The group yelled racist slurs at the girl and her family during the confrontation, according to deputies.

A fight then ensued and the boy stabbed the girl in the back. He and the group then ran away from the scene, the SDSO said. Another teen was arrested by deputies as investigators searched for the suspect.

“After talking to the victim's family, deputies were able to identify and arrest a juvenile believed to be the girlfriend of the suspect for brandishing a weapon,” SDSO said in a press release. “She was later released to the custody of her guardian.”

The stabbing victim was hospitalized and treated for her wounds. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDSO at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made by calling CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.