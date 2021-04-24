Del Mar Bluff Repairs Prompt Another Full-Weekend Rail Closure

All rail services from Solana Beach to San Diego will remain shut down Saturday through early Monday morning to accommodate Del Mar Bluff stabilization emergency repairs, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

The regional rail closure impacts the North County Transit District, Amtrak and freight carrier BNSF and began just after 12 a.m. on Saturday and will be in effect through Monday at 4 a.m.

Steel beams are being used to support bluffs underneath coastal train tracks to prevent erosion. NBC 7's Joe Little has more on the bluff stabilization project.

In addition to the extended rail closure this weekend, there will be one more partial rail closure between the Solana Beach Station and Santa Fe Depot in downtown San Diego to accommodate additional emergency bluff repairs from Saturday, May 1, at midnight through Monday, May 3, at 4 a.m.

A San Diego resident captured video of a bluff collapsing at Torrey Pines State Beach on Dec. 31, 2020. No one was hurt.

In Del Mar, crews will continue tieback anchor installation along previously placed support columns into the bluffs south of Fourth Street as part of emergency repairs following a bluff collapse in late February. Tieback anchors are steel wires that will help reinforce the bluffs and protect the tracks. The work includes welding, testing anchors and pouring concrete. Emergency stabilization repairs are expected to be complete by summer.

Visitors were urged not to sit, stand or walk within 50 feet of the Del Mar Bluffs or the beach below.

Regular rail service is scheduled to resume in time for the Monday

morning commute.