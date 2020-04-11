Debris-Filled Mudslide Damages Encinitas Tennis Club

Several places are working to clean up in the aftermath of a mudslide caused by last week’s pounding rain.

One of those places is San Dieguito Tennis Club in Encinitas. The club has been assessing the damage after mud, water and debris came rushing down a collapsed hill and onto the courts around 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Being there and witnessing, it was just surreal,” said Juan Garcia, Director of Tennis and Maintenance. “I just felt the cracks of the trees, they were so close, and ran to high ground to try to stay safe.”

The water full of downed trees and debris streamed down to the tennis courts, flooding the area.

Mudslide damage at San Dieguito Tennis Club in Encinitas.



Nearby residents say if it wasn’t for the fence around the tennis courts the debris would’ve taken down a neighboring school.



Damage is estimated to be $300k @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/GjGNypn7kL — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) April 12, 2020

Garcia said the courts will not be cleaned up until the club can work with their insurance company to find out what will be covered. He estimated the damage is about $250,000.

Neighbors said the nearby Grauer School could have been damaged too if the tennis club had not bore the brunt of the mudslide.