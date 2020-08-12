Death of Man Found in Casa de Oro Home Ruled a Homicide

A Chula Vista city employee who was found dead in a home in the Casa de Oro community Tuesday was killed, according to a report form the Medical Examiner's office.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators were called to 4400 Carmen Dr., west of Avocado Boulevard, at around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday by Chula Vista police officers who found a man's body while conducting a welfare check at the home, the SDSO said.

The Medical Examiner's office identified the victim Wednesday as Kevin Powell, a 38-year employee of the city of Chula Vista. His manner of death was ruled a homicide, and his cause of death is being withheld while the investigation continues, according to the SDSO.

Deputies said Powell's supervisors became concerned after he didn't show up for morning meetings Tuesday and called Chula Vista police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDSO Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

