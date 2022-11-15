Death of Carmel Valley 6-Year-Old Under Investigation: SDPD

San Diego Police Department detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 6-year-old in his Carmel Valley home this past weekend.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers and first responders from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Paseo Village Way, just east of Interstate 5, after the 6-year-old was found by his parents not breathing after a possible drowning.

"The child, who lived with cerebral palsy, was taking a bath when his parents found him unresponsive in the tub," according to Lt. Adam Sharki, a spokesperson for SDPD.

Lt. Sharki added that once the parents found their son in the bathtub, they "performed live-saving measures until [SDPD] officers arrived."

Those officers continued life-saving measures until they were relieved by SDFD paramedics who took the child to a hospital.

The life-saving measures were ultimately unsuccessful, and the child's death was confirmed shortly after 7:30 p.m.

"As a result of the circumstances, San Diego Police Child Abuse Detectives responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident," Sharki confirmed to NBC 7, adding, "It is still early in the investigation, and Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the child's death."

"It is standard protocol for a death such as this to be investigated by the Child Abuse unit. If the Medical Examiner's office determines [the death] is a homicide, then Child Abuse and Homicide detectives will meet and discuss" the remainder of the investigation, according to Sharki.