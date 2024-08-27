Encanto

Arrest made in connection to deadly Encanto stabbing

David Nava was being sought on suspicion of stabbing Francisco Cruz to death in the Encanto neighborhood of eastern San Diego and then stealing his car, San Diego police said

By City News Service

Francisco Cruz was found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Madrone Avenue.

A suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with an assault that left a man dead in a neighborhood in Encanto.

Orange County sheriff's personnel arrested David Nava, 22, about 3:30 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop and brief foot chase in Capistrano Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Nava was being sought on suspicion of stabbing 55-year-old Francisco Cruz to death in the Encanto neighborhood of eastern San Diego and then stealing his car, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Cruz was found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Madrone Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. The motive for the alleged slaying remained unclear Monday.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Detectives are still working to determine how the suspect and victim (knew) each other," Campbell said.

Nava was being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

EncantoCrime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us