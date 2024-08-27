Arrest made in connection to deadly Encanto stabbing

A suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with an assault that left a man dead in a neighborhood in Encanto.

Orange County sheriff's personnel arrested David Nava, 22, about 3:30 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop and brief foot chase in Capistrano Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Nava was being sought on suspicion of stabbing 55-year-old Francisco Cruz to death in the Encanto neighborhood of eastern San Diego and then stealing his car, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Cruz was found dead in his home in the 6400 block of Madrone Avenue shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. The motive for the alleged slaying remained unclear Monday.

"Detectives are still working to determine how the suspect and victim (knew) each other," Campbell said.

Nava was being held without bail at San Diego Central Jail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.