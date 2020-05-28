CVS Doubles Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in San Diego County

Dozens more drive-thru testing sites will open this week at CVS Pharmacy locations across California, including seven new sites in San Diego County, CVS Health said Thursday.

By Friday, CVS Health will have 105 testing sites in California and 1,000 testing sites across the United States. Fourteen of those will be at CVS Pharmacy locations in San Diego County.

The facilities ask patients to use a self-swab test in their car while being monitored by pharmacy technicians, who provide the test kit and instructions. Tests are then sent to an independent third-party lab, with results available in about three days, according to CVS Health.

The company committed in April to opening 1,000 testing sites with the ability to process up to 1.5 million tests a month.

The test will be provided to people who meet Centers for Disease Control (CDC) testing criteria. Patients must first complete a form in advance online. Click here for more information.

In San Diego County, the testing sites are at CVS pharmacies located at:

2650 Gateway Road, Carlsbad

7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad

16 3rd Ave. Extension, Chula Vista

645 East Palomar St., Chula Vista

1299 Broadway, El Cajon

572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon

4615 Frazee Road, Oceanside

1980 College Boulevard, Oceanside

14589 Camino Del Norte, San Diego

3350 Palm Ave., San Diego

9225 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego

1302 West Mission Road, San Marcos

997 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos

31771 Rancho California Road, Temecula

635 South Melrose Drive, Vista

CVS Health said more than half of their test sites will serve vulnerable communities, determined by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index which relies on data points like poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing.