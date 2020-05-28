CVS Doubles Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites in San Diego County

Dozens more drive-thru testing sites will open this week at CVS Pharmacy locations across California, including seven new sites in San Diego County, CVS Health said Thursday.
By Friday, CVS Health will have 105 testing sites in California and 1,000 testing sites across the United States. Fourteen of those will be at CVS Pharmacy locations in San Diego County.
The facilities ask patients to use a self-swab test in their car while being monitored by pharmacy technicians, who provide the test kit and instructions. Tests are then sent to an independent third-party lab, with results available in about three days, according to CVS Health.
Local
The company committed in April to opening 1,000 testing sites with the ability to process up to 1.5 million tests a month.
The test will be provided to people who meet Centers for Disease Control (CDC) testing criteria. Patients must first complete a form in advance online. Click here for more information.
In San Diego County, the testing sites are at CVS pharmacies located at:
- 2650 Gateway Road, Carlsbad
- 7740 Rancho Santa Fe Road, Carlsbad
- 16 3rd Ave. Extension, Chula Vista
- 645 East Palomar St., Chula Vista
- 1299 Broadway, El Cajon
- 572 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon
- 4615 Frazee Road, Oceanside
- 1980 College Boulevard, Oceanside
- 14589 Camino Del Norte, San Diego
- 3350 Palm Ave., San Diego
- 9225 Twin Trails Drive, San Diego
- 1302 West Mission Road, San Marcos
- 997 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos
- 31771 Rancho California Road, Temecula
- 635 South Melrose Drive, Vista
CVS Health said more than half of their test sites will serve vulnerable communities, determined by the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index which relies on data points like poverty, lack of access to transportation and crowded housing.