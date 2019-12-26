Crews Rescue Trapped Dog After Fall in Rose Canyon

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were working to rescue a dog in University City after it fell into an area along Rose Canyon on Thursday evening.
Owner Benjamin Lopez reported the incident around 6 p.m. after his 115-pound mastiff mix ran off, while walking off-leash, and fell down into the canyon near the railroad tracks.
SDFD planned on lowering someone down to rescue the dog, according to Nina Thompson with the Humane Society.
Crews successfully rescued Bruno, the 115-pound mastiff mix, around 8:50 p.m. and reunited him with Lopez.
Two San Diego Human Society officers were also at the scene to assist the rescue.