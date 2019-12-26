Crews Rescue Trapped Dog After Fall in Rose Canyon

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were working to rescue a dog in University City after it fell into an area along Rose Canyon on Thursday evening.

Owner Benjamin Lopez reported the incident around 6 p.m. after his 115-pound mastiff mix ran off, while walking off-leash, and fell down into the canyon near the railroad tracks.

SDFD planned on lowering someone down to rescue the dog, according to Nina Thompson with the Humane Society.

A crew near the train tracks is pulling up the dog now, but it’s touch-and-go, as a crew below with the dog watches out for potential hazards. Almost there - about 2 more feet left pic.twitter.com/eBPwIzOKmp — Alexis Rivas (@AlexisRivasNBC) December 27, 2019

Crews successfully rescued Bruno, the 115-pound mastiff mix, around 8:50 p.m. and reunited him with Lopez.

Two San Diego Human Society officers were also at the scene to assist the rescue.