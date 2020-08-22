Crews Extinguish Early Morning Fire in Golden Hill

Flames roared through a home in the Golden Hill neighborhood Saturday morning as crews quickly worked to douse the fire.

Firefighters received a call of a structure fire at about 5:45 a.m. at a home on the 2800 block of C Street, according to San Diego Fire Department Battalion Chief, Ted Moren.

Moren said that upon arrival, firefighters were met with heavy flames coming from the rear of the house. The property had an outhouse behind the main house, and Moren said it appears the blaze began in the rear of the outhouse and spread to the main structure.

He also said that battling Saturday’s house fire came with distinct challenges because of the home’s old age.

“The unique issue with homes in this area is that a lot of them are very old homes and they have a blue frame construction, meaning there are no fire stops in the exterior walls,” Moren said. “So any kind of fire that unhinges on that wall will make its way up, typically in the attic, and that’s what happened in this case.”

According to Moren, the outhouse on the property was deemed a total loss and the main structure endured extensive damage.

The building seemed to be vacant at the time of the fire, but Moren said there were signs that people have been squatting on the property.

No crew members were injured in the firefight. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.