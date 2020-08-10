la jolla

Crews Battle Overnight House Fire in La Jolla

Neighbors told NBC 7 they heard windows exploding earlier in the morning, but firefighters have not confirmed any explosions

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Crews rushed to the scene of a house fire early Monday in La Jolla, where plumes of smoke were seen coming from near the structure's second floor.

The blaze was reported at a home on Caminito La Paz, near La Jolla Parkway. Neighbors told NBC 7 they heard windows exploding earlier in the morning, but firefighters have not confirmed any explosions.

Nearby homes were evacuated as crews tended to the blaze.

Injuries were not immediately reported and the cause of the fire remains unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

