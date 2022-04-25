fallbrook

Crash Causes Power Outage, Car Fire in Fallbrook

San Diego Gas and Electric said impacted customers could have to wait as late as 1:30 a.m. until power was restored.

By Rafael Avitabile

Around 1,000 customers are without power in Fallbrook Monday night after a car crashed into a power pole, according to the North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD).

In a tweet sent at around 10 p.m., the NCFPD said a car hit a pole on Old Stage Lane. San Diego Gas and Electric's online outage map showed close to 1,000 customers in the area were without power.

SDG&E said impacted customers could have to wait as late as 1:30 a.m. until power was restored.

A car set fire following the crash, the NCFPD said. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Check back for updates to this story.

