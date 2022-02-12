COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decrease in San Diego County

The number of COVID-positive hospitalizations in San Diego County decreased by 53 patients from 837 to 784 Saturday, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by 11 to 160. Available ICU beds increased by five to 175.

The county reported 1,273 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths tied to the virus on Friday. The county doesn't report new cases and deaths on weekends and holidays.

The county's cumulative totals increased to 722,683 cases and 4,894 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 29,149 new tests were reported Friday with a positivity rate of 12.1%, down from 14.6% on Tuesday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.

A total of 1,111,400 -- or 53.2% -- of San Diego County residents are fully vaccinated with a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Boosters are available for everyone 12 years and older.



The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or SanDiegoCounty.gov websites.

More than 2.89 million -- or 91.9% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.54 million, or 80.8%, are fully vaccinated.