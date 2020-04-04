Palomar Health

County, Palomar Health to Announce 250-Bed Federal Hospital

palomar medical center1

A 250-bed federal medical station is soon coming to San Diego County to assist with the region’s COVID-19 response efforts, county leaders said Saturday.

The hospital will operate as a "hospital within a hospital" in conjunction with Palomar Health, county officials said.

It will serve as a resource to the broader medical community as San Diego County responds to an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients expected to need hospitalization for treatment of coronavirus, the county said.

County health officials are expected to unveil details about the hospital's capabilities, timing and exact location on Sunday.

Announced speakers include County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Kristin Gaspar, Palomar Health President and CEO Diane Hansen, and Palomar Health Board of Directors Chair Rick Engel, MD.

Fletcher previously announced San Diego was selected for a mobile field hospital on March 22. He said the hospital could be set up in a stand-alone location or at existing health care facilities.

As of Saturday, the county reported 1,209 total COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

